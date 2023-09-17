Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) breaks a tackle by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jordan Strachan (7) to score a touchdown during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
The Georgia Bulldogs didn't score a touchdown during the first half of Saturday's game against South Carolina and the top-ranked team in the country had to come from behind with three second-half touchdowns and a defensive effort that shutout the Gamecocks to win 24-14.