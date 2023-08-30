anthony edwards.jpg

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 26: Anthony Edwards #10 of the USA Men’s Senior National Team celebrates against New Zealand as part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 26, 2023 at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

 Stephen Gosling

MANILA, Philippines — Former Georgia Bulldog Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 22 points to lead the USA National Team in a 110-62 victory over Jordan at the FIBA World Cup on Wednesday. With the win, the Americans finish preliminary round competition at 3-0 and atop Group C.

The USA took control of the contest early, racing to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter. For the third straight game, Edwards was the first American player to reach double figures in the scoring column. He scored 13 straight points over a span of 3:55 of the first quarter as the USA pushed a 10-2 lead to a 23-6 advantage.

