This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
**CENTER OF IDALIA CROSSING INTO SOUTHERN GEORGIA**
NEW INFORMATION
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Storm Surge Warning has been cancelled for Coastal
Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Wakulla
- The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Coastal Gulf
and Inland Gulf
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for
Coastal Dixie and Coastal Taylor
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Berrien, Brooks, Coastal
Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Cook, Inland
Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla,
Lafayette, Lanier, Leon, Lowndes, Madison, and Thomas
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill,
Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Franklin,
Irwin, Lee, Liberty, Mitchell, Tift, Turner, and Worth
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 60 miles north-northeast of Keaton Beach or about 20
miles south-southeast of Valdosta
- 30.6N 83.2W
- Storm Intensity 90 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 20 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
As of 11AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Idalia was moving north-
northeast through South-Central Georgia at 20 mph. Max sustained winds are
now around 90 mph, which is category one strength. Idalia has produced
numerous measured sustained tropical-storm force winds with occasional
gusts to hurricane force (especially Taylor, Dixie, Lafayette, Madison
Counties) mainly along and east of its track. In addition, heavy
rainfall has been observed close to Idalia's core, which has produced
instances of flash flooding extending from the Southeast Florida Big
Bend near Perry in to the I-75 corridor. The Valdosta area is
currently experiencing a Flash Flood Emergency with multiple water
rescues and evacuations reported. Gusts in excess of 40 mph
(occasionally 50+ mph) have also been observed in the Tallahassee
area. Widespread wind damage has been reported in the eastern portions
of the area and significant surge along the coastal Big Bend.
Impacts from strong winds and heavy rain, in addition to the
possibility of tornadoes will continue until Idalia pulls away from
the region later this afternoon. The threat for life-threatening storm
surge also remains in place for the Nature Coast where a Storm Surge
Warning remains in effect. From Keaton Beach to Suwannee River,
forecast values are 7-11 feet with 3-5 feet forecast from Aucilla
River to Keaton Beach. Although water levels may be subsiding a bit
now, onshore flow from the south side of Idalia along with high tide
this afternoon could cause another peak in storm surge. Meanwhile,
Tropical Storm Warnings were cancelled for Gulf County. All other
active Warnings are unchanged from the previous advisory.
Although conditions will gradually improve this afternoon, please
continue to heed evacuation orders and advice from local officials.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
* SURGE:
Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across
the coastal Big Bend. Remain well away from life-threatening
surge having additional devastating impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly
accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to
buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded
from considerable floating debris. Locations may be
uninhabitable for an extended period.
- Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or
severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.
- Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted
onshore and stranded.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no additional impact is
anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
the Florida Big Bend and South-Central Georgia. Remain well guarded against
life-threatening flood waters having additional
extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become
dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.
Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.
Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
the Florida Big Bend and South-Central Georgia. Remain well sheltered
from life-threatening wind having additional extensive impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and
access routes impassable.
- Large areas with power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no additional
impact is anticipated.
* TORNADOES:
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across South-
Central Georgia. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event
having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts
include:
- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots
of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile
homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or
uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.
Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is
anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
* EVACUATIONS:
Do not enter evacuated areas until officials
have given the all clear to return.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your
shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best
foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather.
Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose
power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and
check-ins.
Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or
videos.
Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to
fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as
flooding is not a concern.
If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch
or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic
rise in water levels.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the
safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Tallahassee FL around 230 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Albany
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major
flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are
likely.
- PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially
if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may
become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers
may become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or
washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover
escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of
moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions
become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some
weakened or washed out.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms
with gusty winds may still occur.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect
against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest
tornado situation.
- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee
- https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee
- Information from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency
- https://ready.ga.gov
- Information from Dougherty County Emergency Management
- https://www.facebook.com/DoCoEMA
