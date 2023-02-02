Former Lee County star Baron Hopson transfers

KENNESAW - Former Lee County football star Baron Hopson is coming back to Georgia. An announcement from Kennesaw State football showed that Hopson has signed to continue his college playing days for the Owls at the university near Atlanta.
As a linebacker at Jackson State, he played in all thirteen games this past season with 51 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. He had four quarterback sacks and forced a fumble. As a freshman, he played in eight games with 10 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one quarterback hurry.
Hopson was the Georgia Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 in his senior season at Lee County High School. He had more than 160 career tackles and blocked five kicks as a senior for the Trojans.
He is the son of Granger Hopson and CaMia Jackson and has two brothers, James and John, and one sister, Zoë. He plans to major in civil engineering at Kennesaw State.
