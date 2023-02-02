Former Lee County star Baron Hopson transfers

2020 Lee County graduate Baron Hopson is transferring to Kennesaw State University after two years at Jackson State.

KENNESAW - Former Lee County football star Baron Hopson is coming back to Georgia. An announcement from Kennesaw State football showed that Hopson has signed to continue his college playing days for the Owls at the university near Atlanta.

As a linebacker at Jackson State, he played in all thirteen games this past season with 51 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. He had four quarterback sacks and forced a fumble. As a freshman, he played in eight games with 10 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one quarterback hurry.

