Former Lee County star and Georgia Bulldog defensive back Otis Reese announced on Twitter that he has a new home. Reese will be joining the Ole Miss Rebels and their new head coach Lane Kiffin.
Reese will have two years of college football eligibility remaining after playing two years at the University of Georgia. He was an integral part of the Lee County defense that helped his hometown Trojans win back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.