NCAA Football: Florida at Georgia

Former Georgia Bulldogs and Lee County  defensive back Otis Reese (17) will be joining controversial coach Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss next season.

Former Lee County star and Georgia Bulldog defensive back Otis Reese announced on Twitter that he has a new home. Reese will be joining the Ole Miss Rebels and their new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Reese will have two years of college football eligibility remaining after playing two years at the University of Georgia. He was an integral part of the Lee County defense that helped his hometown Trojans win back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.

