NCAA Football: Florida State at Florida

Florida Gators wide receiver Trent Whittemore is tackled by Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jammie Robinson during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

 Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

LEESBURG - Former Lee County defensive star Jammie Robinson was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday bu the Carolina Panthers. He was the 145th pick overall in the draft.

"We are very happy and proud of Jammie as he starts what we believe will be a long NFL career," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio.

