LEESBURG - Former Lee County defensive star Jammie Robinson was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday bu the Carolina Panthers. He was the 145th pick overall in the draft.
"We are very happy and proud of Jammie as he starts what we believe will be a long NFL career," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio.
Robinson is a 2019 graduate of Lee County High School. He was a part of the 2018 state championship team that compiled a 15-1 record. After high school, he went to the University of South Carolina and later transferred to Florida State University. Now he is a Carolina Panther.
Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 191-pound defensive back, put up 319 tackles in 47 college games played. He also totaled 15.5 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and one sack.
"Carolina Panthers, y'all know, I'm fixing to come in, I'm fixing to compete for a spot," Robinson said in his first press conference as a Panther. "And I'm just gonna be a team guy at the end of the day."
Robinson was a back-to-back first-team All-ACC selection, Florida State’s first defender to earn consecutive first-team All-ACC honors since Jalen Ramsey in 2014-15, in both of his seasons after transferring into the program for the 2021 season. He started 24 of 25 games played at FSU, totaling 183 tackles, including 12.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, five interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He led the team in tackles in both 2021 and 2022, registering 84 stops in 2021 and 99 in 2022. In 2022,
Robinson was named a first-team All-American by the Senior Bowl and second-team All-American by The Athletic. The Cordele, Georgia, native made a season-high 13 tackles and one pass breakup against No. 22 Wake Forest and matched his season high of 13 tackles, including his first collegiate sack, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in FSU’s 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma. He also recorded double-digit tackles in the 45-38 victory over Florida and the 41-16 win over Georgia Tech. In the 2021 season finale, he recorded a career-high 18 tackles, including a career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception at UF to become the only player in America with at least 16 tackles and one interception in a game in 2021.