It’s bowl season and a number of Lee County alumni will be competing in the college football bowls across the country according to information from Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio.
“I’m really proud of all of these guys,” Fabrizio said. “They were all hard workers here at Lee County and they were all good students as well. I am excited to see so many of our guys get to play in these events.”
Louisiana State University will be playing in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta as part of the College Football Playoffs against Oklahoma and former Lee County standout Tory Carter, a fullback for the Tigers, will be there.
Otis Reese, a defensive back at the University of Georgia and another Lee County standout, will be playing in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor University on New Year’s Day.
2018 Lee County graduate Griffin Carder and the Georgia Southern Eagles will be in Orlando to compete in the Cure Bowl against Liberty University on December 21st.
Another 2018 graduate, DeAngelo Carter, will be in the Outback Bowl as part of the Minnesota Golden Gophers who will compete against Auburn on New Year’s Day.
Aubrey Solomon and the Tennessee Volunteers will play in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville against Indiana on January 2.
Griffin McDowell and the Florida Gators will play in the Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers on December 30.
DaQuan Jamison and Central Michigan will play San Diego State on December 21 in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Keke LeRoy will play in the Boca Raton Bowl for Florida Atlantic against Southern Methodist University also on December 21 and Garret Morrell with the Marshall Thundering Herd will take on the University of Central Florida on December 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl.