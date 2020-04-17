Former Randolph-Clay star Kobi Thornton was selected by the Atlanta Dream in Friday night’s WNBA Draft.
The Dream took Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter in the first round and Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer in the second round, then made two third-round picks — Mikayla Pivec of Oregon State (25th overall) and Thornton of Clemson (27th).
Thornton, a 6-foot-2 forward, finished her Clemson career ranked No. 3 on the program’s career list for total blocks, No. 6 in total rebounds and No. 11 in points. As a senior, she led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 13.1 points. She was second on the team with 5.7 rebounds per contest.
“Kobi is a prototype WNBA athlete,” Dream head coach Nicki Collen said. “She is good around the rim, great on the glass and competes on every possession. We are delighted to welcome her to the Dream.”
The Shellman native earned numerous awards during her collegiate career, including being named to the All-ACC second team as a junior and to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2016-17. Her All-ACC honor in 2018-19 was Clemson’s first since 2010. She topped the 1,000-point mark and the 500-rebound mark during her junior season.
Thornton was a coveted high school recruit out of Randolph-Clay, ranking in ESPN’s top 100 in the Class of 2016. She helped her high school team to the 2014 state championship, averaging 18.2 points, and averaged 28.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 blocks and 3 steals as a senior.
Now she is returning to her home state for pro basketball.
“I’m very proud of Kobi and happy for this next part of her journey,” Clemson head coach Amanda Butler told TigerNet.com. “It’s been a pleasure and privilege to coach her. Everyone knows what a great player she is, but most don’t get to see the person she is. She has a great heart and is an all-star teammate. I’m very excited to watch her grow and develop as a pro. I will be the president of her fan club.”
