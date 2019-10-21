NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Wisconsin vs Miami
Former University of Georgia head coach Mark Richt suffered a heart attack Monday morning, but Richt has already tweeted that he is “fine” and will be back at work this week. On his Twitter feed he posted:

“I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience, I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.”

Richt, 59, retired from coaching two years ago and now lives in Destin, Fla. He is a college football analyst for the ACC Network.

He coached at the University of Georgia for 15 years and built a 145-51 record. After being fired at UGA he went to coach at his alma mater, the University of Miami. He coached the Hurricanes for four years.

