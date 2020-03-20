Todd Gurley is coming home. Well, almost. The former Georgia Bulldog running back who was drafted 10th overall in 2016 by the then-St. Louis Rams, now in Los Angeles, has agreed to a one-year $5 million contact with the Atlanta Falcons, according to media reports.
Gurley was released Thursday by the Rams, minutes before his contract would have become fully guaranteed and would have cost the Rams another $10 million, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Falcons were needing a running back after releasing their Super Bowl running back Devonta Freeman earlier this week to make room under the league’s salary cap.
Gurley was instrumental in getting the Rams to the Super Bowl just a couple of years ago, but concerns about his knee prompted the move. Gurley originally injured the knee playing against Auburn in 2014 and it has continued to cause him problems. In his 2019 season he gained a total of 1064 yards for the Rams in both rushing and receiving, but in his Super Bowl year of 2017, the total was 2,093 yards.
Gurley came to Athens from Tarboro High School in North Carolina and finished second in career yards, though he played only three years and missed four games because of an NCAA suspension. He scored 44 touchdowns, had 3,285 rushing yards and 4,322 all-purpose yards for the Bulldogs. He had been suspended in 2014 for getting $3,000 for signing autographs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.