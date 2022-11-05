Fort Valley runs past Albany State, 31-21

COLUMBUS - The Fort Valley State Wildcats (8-2) piled up more than 400 yards on offense Saturday afternoon against the "Dirty Blue" defense of the Albany State Golden Rams (7-3) and won the 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic 31-21 in the final regular season game for both teams. The Fort Valley win is the first against the Golden Rams since 2016 and the Rams have won seven of the last ten games.

 

