Fort Valley runs past Albany State, 31-21

COLUMBUS - The Fort Valley State Wildcats (8-2) piled up more than 400 yards on offense Saturday afternoon against the "Dirty Blue" defense of the Albany State Golden Rams (7-3) and won the 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic 31-21 in the final regular season game for both teams. The Fort Valley win is the first against the Golden Rams since 2016 and the Rams have won seven of the last ten games.
Fort Valley's Emanuel Wilson, a junior running back from Charlotte, NC dented the Albany State defense with 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 28 carries. FVSU quarterback Kelvin Durham threw for 198 yards and a touchdown, completing 17 of 24 passes.
Even with all that, the Rams had a chance in the fourth quarter. Down 24-21 as the clock ticked down, the Rams drove into Wildcat territory and back-to-back passes were batted away by the Wildcat defense to give Fort Valley the ball at their own 32. After that, the Wildcats drove down the field again, including two runs by Wilson who scored on a 23-yard run late in the game to seal the victory for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter before the Rams got on the board with a 21-yard pass from Jhaydon Sullivan to Ralph Lovett. The Wildcats pulled out to a 24-7 lead late in the first half before ASU freshman Ethan Bell blocked a punt, recovered the ball, and scored from 16 yards out with 45 seconds remaining in the half. Bell is a linebacker from Brooks County High School in Quitman.
Neither team scored in the third quarter but the Rams closed the gap to 24-21 in the fourth after a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard pass from Sullivan to Lovett.
The Ram offense was led by JaQuez Williams who rushed for 87 yards on 18 carries. Sullivan completed 9 of 19 passes for 122 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.
Antwone Watts, a redshirt freshman from Carver High School in Columbus, led the "Dirty Blue" defense with nine tackles, followed by Antonio Leroy and Jalen Pugh with seven each. Pugh recorded two tackles for loss.
The Golden Rams will not compete for the SIAC Championship this year after having won the title last year. Benedict will host Tuskegee next Saturday in Columbia, SC.