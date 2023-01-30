...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 11 AM EST /10
AM CST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced its 2023 Softball Preseason Teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. Among those selected are four Albany State players - Trista Murphy, Kady Ayers, Glory Seay, and Romona McCleod.
Murphy, a sophomore from Ludowici, Ga., earned all-conference and all-tournament team awards as a starting pitcher who finished with an ERA of 2.87 in 75.2 innings last season leading her team to a third-place finish in last year’s conference tournament. She also batted .353 at the plate as a freshman.
Ayers, an outfielder from Rockmart, Ga. is also a sophomore, as is McCleod, a relief pitcher from Montgomery, Ala. Seay, a senior outfielder from Conyers, Ga., hit five home runs and knocked in 27 runs with a .306 batting average last season and a 96 percent fielding percentage.
The 2023 preseason team represents nine programs and returns 22 of the 28 players from the 2022 Softball All-Conference Teams.
Defending SIAC champions, Tuskegee (29-13, 18-1 SIAC), won seven straight games and 16 of their last 18 games last season earning an automatic qualification into the NCAA postseason. The Golden Tigers placed six returners on this year’s preseason team including catcher Nylah Strange-Lindley, first base and utility non-pitcher Jada Chadwick, and 2022 Utility Player of the Year and starting pitcher Kaeley Roldan. Last year’s SIAC Player of the Year and third base Kendra Gibbons returns after leading the Golden Tigers in batting average (.403), slugging percentage (.731), hits (48), runs scored (37), and RBIs (32).
Spring Hill (27-17, 16-3 SIAC) placed six selections on this year’s preseason team after a strong run in last year’s championship tournament. The Badgers return 2022 SIAC Relief Pitcher of the Year Paityn Desormeaux, a 5-foot, 7-inch lefty who led the SIAC in hits allowed per 7 innings at 4.88 and finished the year with a 1.21 ERA and 10-5 record with 109 strikeouts and one save over 119.0 innings pitched. Last season, she earned second-team all-conference honors and a spot on the 2022 SIAC All-Tournament Team along with National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-South Region Team honors. Joining her are preseason selections starting pitcher Alexandra Ballester, outfielder Sophia Nuzzolillo, second base Macy Holt, and utility player Hailey Schultz.
Lane (26-16, 7-12 SIAC) picked up five preseason selections. The Dragons return all-conference selections in designated player Savanna Johnson, utility non-pitcher Millay Lambert, and catcher Kaylee Stinnett who combined for a total of 111 RBIs last season. They will be joined by outfielder Jayden McCarty and starting pitcher Autumn Phillips.
The Tigers of Benedict College (29-19, 11-7 SIAC) are tied at two preseason selections with the Golden Bears of Miles College. The Tiger's offense will be anchored by outfielder Taylor McNeal and shortstop Deyonce Lewis who is returning from last year’s all-conference team. Last season, Lewis individually finished second in NCAA Division II in runs scored per game (1.36) and led the Tigers to be the nation’s top-scoring team in 2022 averaging 8.52 runs per game.
Miles College Golden Bears (14-25-1, 9-9 SIAC) return two offensive threats in second base Shalayiah Waid and third base Genia Hall. Waid individually finished second for the Golden Bears in stolen bases (11) to lead the Golden Bears to be the Division II statistical champion in stolen bases per game averaging 4.22 stolen bases in 40 contests.
Fort Valley State, Kentucky State, and Savannah State collected one selection each to round out this year’s preseason team.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
