The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced its 2023 Softball Preseason Teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. Among those selected are four Albany State players - Trista Murphy, Kady Ayers, Glory Seay, and Romona McCleod.

Murphy, a sophomore from Ludowici, Ga., earned all-conference and all-tournament team awards as a starting pitcher who finished with an ERA of 2.87 in 75.2 innings last season leading her team to a third-place finish in last year’s conference tournament. She also batted .353 at the plate as a freshman.

Recommended for you

Tags