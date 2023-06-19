ATLANTA -- Before their charter flight leaves Atlanta, the Rockies might want to make sure none of the home runs the Braves hit over the past few days are still in orbit.

Eddie Rosario was responsible for a majority of the balls Atlanta launched while making Truist Park play like Coors Field this weekend. So it was only fitting that he led the way with a two-homer performance that helped the Braves complete a four-game sweep and extend their win streak to six in their 14-6 win over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

