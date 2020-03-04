Worth County’s Worth Smith walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to give the Rams a 13-12 come from behind win over the Berrien Rebels and remain undefeated with an 8-0 record.
The Rebels were up 12-9 heading into the bottom of the seventh after scoring three runs to break a 9-9 tie. Worth County freshman Chip Cooper started the inning with a line drive single to left and Derrick Williams followed with a pop single over third base. Cason King then smacked a hard ground ball to the left fielder to score Cooper and move Williams to second. Jeremiah Redell followed with a walk to load the bases and with one out, Bryce Graddy walked to bring the score to 12-11. Bailey Coker then smacked a ball that the Berrien shortstop couldn’t handle and King scored to tie the game at 12, still with the bases loaded. Smith walked to the plate and took the first pitch as a strike, then watched four straight balls go by to get the walk and score the winning run.
The Rams had built a lead in the fourth inning by scoring six runs. The rally included a homer from Cooper, a hard-hit ball by Bryce Graddy and a double from Jack Fletcher. After Cooper’s home run over the left field fence the Rams were up 9-5, but the Rebels responded with two runs in the fifth, two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
The Rams recorded 12 hits on the day, led by Cason King with three and Cooper with two.
Worth Smith scored the winning run and he also took the win on the mound for the Rams. Griffin Melton allowed two hits and five runs over four innings, striking out three. Smith and Bailey Coker entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
The Rams are scheduled to Quitman to take on the Brooks County Trojans Friday at 6 p.m. and then host Clarke Central from Athens Monday in Sylvester. First pitch Monday is planned for 5:30 p.m.
