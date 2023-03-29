23UGAPOA.jpg
UGA Media

ATHENS, Ga. –University of Georgia graduates Kearis Jackson (football), Cecily Stoute (women’s soccer) and senior Caterina Don(women’s golf) along with former Bulldog and NFL standout Mohamed Massaquoi were honored at the 39th Annual Peach of an Athlete Role Model Banquet Tuesday at Truist Park.

Jackson, Stoute and Don were part of 10 amateur collegiate student-athletes named honorees by the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America. Each year, the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America honor student-athletes from the state of Georgia or a college or university in Georgia, who have distinguished themselves by their character, scholastic achievement, academic excellence, and community service – characteristics taught every day in the Scouting program. The Scouting organization takes great pride in recognizing those who serve as good “Role Models for Youth.”

