The Monroe Golden Tornadoes turned up their game in the fourth quarter Saturday night in a scrimmage with Shaw and blew up a tight game as they opened their basketball season to win going away by a final of 57-42.
The Tornadoes started hot and had an early 7-2 lead after Marius Ellis excited the crowd with his first slam dunk of the night midway through the first quarter. But the Raiders went on an 8-0 run the rest of the quarter to lead 10-7 at the end of the first. The same thing happened in the second quarter. Monroe got hot and score 12 straight points to take a 19-10 lead, but Shaw turned around and scored eight straight to make the score 19-18 at the half.
Shaw built a 26-19 lead in the third until Ellis slammed another one after getting fans concerned when he lay on the floor looking injured. Fortunately, it was cramps and Ellis returned. While he was on the bench sophomore guard Dominik Henderson excited the crowd when he drove through the lane and slammed it over the Raiders. Unfortunately, Henderson’s basket didn’t count because he was charged with a foul on the play. On the other end, Henderson blocked a shot from the Raiders that brought cheers from the crowd, but again Henderson was charged with a foul. Shaw was up 34-33 at the end of the third and that is when Monroe went to work.
Cedric Johnson scored twice on fast-breaks and Kareem Nixon scored one as well to begin the fourth quarter onslaught. Their two back-to-back fast breaks put Monroe up 40-38 and the Tornadoes scored 12 straight points to put the game away. The fourth quarter performance is just what head coach Michael Hoffpauir wanted.
“It was the first game and the kids are excited, so you don’t usually get your best performance, and that showed,” Hoffpauir said after the game. “But I want to build a team that can really put it out in the fourth quarter and that is what we did tonight. I was very happy with our fourth quarter work.”
Ellis led the way for the Tornadoes with 18 points, Johnson added 11 and Nixon put in 10.
In the girls’ game, Shaw took an early lead and never trailed as they beat the Lady Tornadoes 64-25. The Lady Raiders built a 27-12 halftime lead and never looked back.
The Lady Tornadoes were missing a couple of key players who were in Carrollton for the state cross country meet, but that gave several freshmen valuable playing time Saturday night.
Junior point guard Kenzia Williams directed traffic for the Tornadoes on the floor but managed just four points. Freshman post player Aaliyah Robinson led Monroe with seven points.
“I’m definitely glad this was a scrimmage,” said head coach Jennifer Acree. “We didn’t finish on the winner’s side tonight, but I did see some bright spots with our freshman class. We definitely will be a different team in two weeks when we play Westover,” the coach added. “Overall, I’m looking forward to seeing the transformation of our team once our puzzle begins to take shape with our pieces. We will continue to practice and work hard, and hopefully, we will be competing for another region championship this season.”
The official start of the season is planned for Nov. 16 with the annual Tip-Off Classic at Albany State. More details of that event are coming soon.
A photo gallery from the games is online at albanyherald.com.