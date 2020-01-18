AUGUSTA — The fourth quarter of the Albany State University Women’s Basketball contest against Paine College was too much for the Golden Rams in an 76-62 loss in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday afternoon despite a strong third quarter performance.
Paine College (PC) started off strong with taking a 6-2 lead in the first three minutes of play. Albany State started to come alive with cutting PC’s lead 9-7 with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
Albany State then added two from the free-throw line to bring the score 11-9. A three pointer by Alexandria James tied the score 17 all with 00:44 second left. A free throw by Kezia Holmes gave the Lions a 18-17 edge to end the first quarter.
Paine took a 38-32 lead into the locker room.
Albany State dominated the third quarter outscoring the Lions 18-14. The Golden Rams ended the quarter with adding two from the free throw line by Alexandria James.
Paine lead 52-50 after three quarters.
Camille Cunningham started the scoring with a jumper as Paine edged its lead 55-50. Albany State answered with back-to-back basket by Breanna Wilson to cut PC’s lead 58-54. Kezzia Holmes knocked down a jumper to grow its lead to 60-56, midway through the final stanza. Kezzia Holmes added two freebies from the line with 3:11 remaining.
Down the stretch, Albany State added its final points of the contest with a free throw by Yolanda Givens with 00:47 second left in the game.
Alexandria James led the Rams in scoring with 26 points on 1-4 shooting from deep. Yolanda Givens tallied 10 points.
Ciera Norman added nine points. Tyra Thompson picked up eight rebounds to lead the team.
The Golden Rams would shoot the ball 58 times but connected on 19 shots. Albany State 4-17 in the third quarter for 18 points but rebounded with a 24 point outburst in the fourth going 4-15.
