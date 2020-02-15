The Monroe Golden Tornadoes showed up and showed out as Marius Ellis and Dominik Henderson slammed down dunks on back to back plays Friday night during the fourth quarter. Those two slams put the Golden Tornadoes ahead 58-29 and Monroe breezed past Benedictine in the first round of the state playoffs by a 60-42 final. The fourth-ranked Tornadoes are now 19-6 on the year.
The Tornadoes jumped out to a 7-2 lead early on a three from senior Matthew Green and Monroe’s man to man defense was too quick for the Cadets of Benedictine. The Cadets could not get the ball into the paint and when they tried, they turned the ball over repeatedly.
The Cadets did get back quickly on defense and kept the Tornadoes from running all over them early. However, Benedictine had no answer for Ellis. The Cadets were used a zone and a man to man defense but on three consecutive plays the Tornadoes passed the ball inside to Ellis who put points in the basket each time.
Monroe led 17-7 after the first quarter but it was Henderson who got the fans on their feet first with a steal on defense and he raced past all of the Cadets to slam home two points early in the second quarter. The Tornadoes look dominant and built a 15-point second quarter lead, but the Cadets bounced back and closed the gap to 31-21 with a three at the buzzer.
The Tornadoes scored the first five points of the third quarter on free throws – three from Kareem Nixon and two from Ellis, but Monroe didn’t get a field goal until more than three and half minutes had elapsed. Jordan Edwards finally ended the scoring drought with a underhanded shot in traffic under the basket. He hit another underhanded shot under the basket a few minutes later and the Tornadoes pulled out to 48-29 lead.
The fourth quarter started with a flurry as Ellis down two baskets and Green took a rebound the length of the floor and raced past the Cadets for another one to put the Tornadoes up 54-29. Benedictine called time to slow the momentum, but once play was back on Ellis slammed two points through and Henderson followed with his second slam of the night and Monroe led by 29.
Ellis led the scoring with 16 points, Green followed with 13 and Henderson added 12.
Monroe will host Greater Atlanta Christian (21-8) in the Sweet 16 either Wednesday or Thursday night in Albany. GAC defeated Lovett 71-70 Friday night to advance.
