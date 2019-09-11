PHILADELPHIA -- Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman collected three hits Monday, raising his average to .301. Freeman is vying for Braves history if he finishes the campaign hitting north of .300.
It would be his fourth consecutive season hitting .300 or better. He hit .302 in 2016, .307 in 2017 and .309 last season. Only five Braves in the modern era (starting in 1901) have hit .300 or above in four consecutive seasons: Hank Aaron (1955-59, 61-65), Wally Berger (1930-33), Tommy Holmes (1944-48), Chipper Jones (1998-2003) and Lance Richbourg (1927-30).
Freeman also is one of six players in franchise history with 300 doubles and 200 home runs in his career, joining Aaron, Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones, Eddie Mathews and Dale Murphy.
Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Freeman comprise a dangerous 1-2-3 top-of-the order that went 6-for-13 with five runs scored, three RBIs and two walks in Monday's win over the Phillies. Combined, the top three spots have hit 104 homers, scored 343 runs and posted 289 RBIs on the season, all best in the National League.
Individually, Freeman leads the majors in RBIs (116) entering Tuesday's game. The last Braves player with more runs driven in was Andruw Jones (129 in 2006).