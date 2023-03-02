Freshman Avery Kilcrease leads Worth County past Cairo

Worth County freshman Avery Kilcrease pitched five innings Thursday against Cairo in his first high school start on the mound. He allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters.

 Joe Whitfield

SYLVESTER- In his first start on the mound in high school, Worth County freshman Avery Kilcrease pitched five strong innings and picked up one of the Rams' seven hits to lead Worth County past Cairo Thursday afternoon, 5-1 at Pope Park in Sylvester.

The freshman right-hander gave up just two hits over five innings with one earned run. He walked one and struck out seven to record his first win on the mound in high school.

Recommended for you

Tags