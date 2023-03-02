Freshman Avery Kilcrease leads Worth County past Cairo

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM
EST /9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
SYLVESTER- In his first start on the mound in high school, Worth County freshman Avery Kilcrease pitched five strong innings and picked up one of the Rams' seven hits to lead Worth County past Cairo Thursday afternoon, 5-1 at Pope Park in Sylvester.
The freshman right-hander gave up just two hits over five innings with one earned run. He walked one and struck out seven to record his first win on the mound in high school.
"Avery was up for the task," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "He threw the ball well. I was really excited to see how he handled himself and handled his composure. He threw strikes and the defense played well behind him, so when you can do that and get a timely hit here or there you can win some ball games."
The Rams put one run on the board in the second, third, and fifth innings, and put two players across home plate in the fourth.
Senior Parker Weaver knocked in the first run of the game with a two-out single to third where he just beat the throw to first. Clint Bragg scored on the hit.
A walk by Coy Etheredge followed `by back-to-back singles from Luke Smith and Christian McDonald put the second run on the board in the third.
Weaver started off the bottom of the fourth getting on base on an error at shortstop and the Rams loaded the bases with two out on a single from Etheredge and a walk from Smith. McDonald and Drake Jones were the next two batters and both were hit by pitches to score two more runs.
The final Ram run came in the bottom of the fifth that began with a single to left from Kilcrease. Clint Bragg came in as a courtesy runner for Kilcrease and Bragg advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on another wild pitch.
Caden Emerson pitched the final two innings of the game for the Rams. He gave up one hit but no runs scored and he struck out three batters.
Worth County will open its region schedule Tuesday at Pope Park against Berrien. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
