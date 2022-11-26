From 2-7 to State Champions: Sherwood Christian beats Unity Christian for title

ALBANY - Freshman quarterback Tripp Roberts threw a short pass to senior wide receiver Hudson Carter with just 12 seconds remaining in the game to give the Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles a 43-40 win over Unit Christian in the GAPPS Class AA state championship game Friday night. The win gives both teams an 11-1 record for the season, but the Eagles went from 2-7 last season to the state championship this season. 

 

