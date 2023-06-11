ATLANTA -- Exactly when a team gets rolling doesn’t necessarily matter. The Braves notched 101 wins in 2022 despite slumbering through the first two months of the season. They won the ‘21 World Series despite not having a winning record before August arrived.

This year’s team got off to a good start, stumbled over May’s final few weeks and now finds itself rolling through the early part of June for a second straight year. The timing of this current hot streak is coincidental.

