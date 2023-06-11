Jun 10, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after the Braves defeated the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 10, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- Exactly when a team gets rolling doesn’t necessarily matter. The Braves notched 101 wins in 2022 despite slumbering through the first two months of the season. They won the ‘21 World Series despite not having a winning record before August arrived.
This year’s team got off to a good start, stumbled over May’s final few weeks and now finds itself rolling through the early part of June for a second straight year. The timing of this current hot streak is coincidental.