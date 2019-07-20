TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State tight end Tre’ McKitty is on the watch list for the John Mackey Award, it was announced Friday.
McKitty appeared in all 12 games with 10 starts as a true sophomore last season. He made 26 receptions, fourth-most among tight ends in the ACC, for 256 yards and two touchdowns. The Wesley Chapel, Florida, native averaged 11.6 yards per reception on third down to lead all ACC tight ends with at least 10 targets. He made a career-high five catches in the season opener vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech and then matched that total five days later for a career-high 59 yards and his first collegiate touchdown. McKitty also made five receptions at North Carolina State for 57 yards, including a career-long 32-yard catch. He hauled in a spectacular 25-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of FSU’s 28-24 win at Louisville. Following the season, McKitty was rewarded with a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team.
The 2019 Mackey Award winner will be announced on Dec. 11, and the trophy will be presented live Dec. 12 on the Home Depot Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.