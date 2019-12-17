Funeral services for Baconton Charter baseball coach Devyn Newberry have been set for Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Thomasville’s First Baptist Church with visitation set for Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the same location. Graveside services will follow the funeral service at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Meigs.
You can see his obituary here: https://www.cobbfuneralchapel.com/obituary/devyn-newberry
Newberry was honored by his students and fellow faculty members at Baconton Charter School Thursday in an assembly at the school. Students and faculty all wore something related to baseball or Baconton Charter School to honor the late coach. More than 50 photos from the day were posted on Baconton Charter’s Facebook page to help students deal with their grief and provide a memorial for Newberry.
Newberry was a graduate of Thomas County Central where he played baseball and earned a college scholarship at Georgia Southwestern in Americus. He taught special education at Thomas County Middle before taking a position at Baconton Charter two years ago. He taught history and Physical Education.
He helped with the football team at Baconton Charter, was assistant softball coach and was preparing to begin his first season as head baseball coach after previous coach Bubber Birdsong took a position in Alabama last spring. He had asked the team to come up with a slogan for the upcoming season in a team meeting before his death. The baseball team and the school have adopted “Do it for Devyn” as the new slogan.
Newberry was critically injured in an accident last week in rural Colquitt County and airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital He remained on life support until earlier this week to allow some of his organs to be used for others.