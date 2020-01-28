AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men’s basketball is set make history when it welcomes ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time ever, Feb. 1. The national show will broadcast live from 10-11 a.m. CT inside Auburn Arena prior to the top-20 showdown vs. Kentucky.
Admission to Auburn Arena for ESPN College GameDay is free. The doors open to the general public and students at 8:30 a.m. CT and seating is general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. Seat saving is not allowed. Standard Auburn Arena game day policies apply.
General Public: The general public is encouraged to enter the arena through the main entrance on the north end of Auburn Arena. Fans are welcome to sit in the 100 and 200 levels of the arena.
Visit the Auburn Athletics marketing table on the main concourse behind section 108 for an enter-to-win contest for two tickets to Saturday night’s game vs. Kentucky. The winner will be announced at 11:05 a.m. Must be present to win.
After the arena clears for College GameDay, students attending the Kentucky game may begin line formation at Auburn Arena at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the game.
Auburn Arena doors will then open from 3-3:30 p.m. for the 2,100 students with an intact College GameDay wristband and valid, matching Ignited card. Standard student bleacher policy will be in effect with first-come, first-served seating in the lower-level bleachers. Students with wristbands not in the lower level will receive standing-room-only/drink rail tickets.
At 3:30 p.m., if student capacity has not been reached, doors will open to non-wristbanded students. Once student capacity has been reached, the student entrance will be closed pending further evaluation by Athletics staff.
Overnight camping will not be permitted.
Parking: The Auburn Arena lot will be available for Tigers Unlimited Men’s Basketball donors with a valid Kentucky game parking pass only. All fans are encouraged to park in the Campus Safety Lot, Lowder Lot, Coliseum Lot, Stadium Deck or Auburn Athletics Complex parking deck. Upon return to campus and Auburn Arena for the game, normal Auburn Men’s Basketball parking policies are in effect. Parking passes will be required to enter specific lots.
Signs: The Auburn Family is encouraged to create signs in support of Auburn Basketball and are limited to one sign per person. Any signs containing profanity or inappropriate content will be removed by event staff.
Food: Limited concessions will be available inside of Auburn Arena and also at Village Dining, located northeast of Auburn Arena.
