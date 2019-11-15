Terrell Academy senior pitcher Garrett Sloan made it official Friday morning in front of a packed house at the Terrell Academy library in Dawson. The Eagle is going to become a Bear. Sloan signed a national letter of intent to play his college baseball at Mercer University in Macon during a ceremony in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches. Sloan is the son of Matt and Christy Sloan and his brother Gavin Sloan is a catcher with the Albany State Golden Rams.
“This is a dream come true,” Sloan said after the ceremony. “This is why you work so hard and play baseball all summer long.”
Sloan committed to Mercer last year and said he never wavered on his decision despite other offers.
“They have great facilities and a great coaching staff,” Sloan said. “I look forward to meeting new friends and new teammates that I believe will last a lifetime.”
Terrell Academy headmaster and athletic director Bill Murdock opened the ceremony before Sloan actually signed his paperwork.
“Mercer has a great division one program,” Murdock told the crowd. “We are thrilled for Garrett and we expect great things from him.”
The Terrell Academy library was filled with people who spilled out in the hallways on each side of the library.
“We are grateful for all of the support,” said Garrett’s father Matt Sloan. “We are thankful for the people at Terrell Academy, the coaches and everyone else that has helped Garrett get to where is he today. We have gotten a lot of support.”
Sloan will have one more season as a Terrell Academy Eagle and will be looking to help him team be successful on the baseball diamond again this spring. Last season the Eagles built a 21-4 overall record with a perfect 9-0 region record. They made it to the state finals before falling to Brentwood in the state championship, played at Mercer University – Garrett's future home.
Sloan will study health and human performance as a student at Mercer.