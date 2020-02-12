Former Terrell Academy star Gavin Sloan smacked three hits and knocked in four runs Tuesday afternoon at Golden Rams Field to help propel Albany State to a 5-0 victory over Columbus State University.
Sloan doubled in the bottom of the second inning to score Will Barry and Kevin Bryant and give the Rams a 2-0 lead. Thanks to strong pitching from Aaron Ginn, the Rams never trailed. Sloan added RBI singles in the fourth and the sixth inning to add to the Albany State lead. TJ Thomas also had two hits and a RBI for the Golden Rams.
Albany State (5-1) used three pitchers on the night, as Ginn went seven innings giving up just one hit while striking out seven. Blake Howell pitched the eighth and Michael Reddick finished the game in the top of the ninth.
After smacking a double in the second at-bat of the game, the Cougars (5-2) would then make 23 consecutive plate appearances before recording their next hit with two outs in the eighth. The Cougars then hit two singles in the eighth with two outs, but ASU reliever Blake Howell struck out Columbus’ Meadows to strand them to preserve the ASU shutout.
The Golden Rams will host a three-day, three-game series against Young Harris in Albany beginning Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday’s game begins at 3 p.m. and first pitch on Sunday will be at noon.
