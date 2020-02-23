Former Terrell Academy star Gavin Sloan singled in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday evening to score Johnathan Palmer and give the Golden Rams of Albany State a 4-3 win over Palm Beach Atlantic at ASU West. The win split a Saturday double header with Sailfish and ended a six-game losing streak.
The Golden Rams almost won the game in the bottom of the ninth as Sloan reached base on a fielder’s choice and then advanced to third base on a wild-pitch, but Palm Beach’s Chris Campbell struck out the last two batters to force extra innings.
Malik Barrington recorded the win on the mound for the Golden Rams and Michael Reddick recorded the save.
Shortstop Chasen Roulhac had two hits and two RBIs for the Golden Rams. Kevin Bryant II also had two hits as the Rams improved to 6-7 on the year.
The day had started hot for the Rams in game one of the double-header when Albany State put four runs across the plate in the first inning and eventually led 7-3 before the Sailfish scored nine unanswered runs to win 11-7.
The Golden Rams batted a round in the first inning with six players earning walks. Gage Herring and Pierce Thomas each earned RBIs for their first inning walks and the Rams also got RBI singles from Kevin Walker and Nate Lloyd to put the Rams up 4-0.
In the fourth, TJ Thomas earned an RBI on a walk and the Rams scored on a single by Travis Ray and a double by Kevin Walker to put Albany State ahead 7-3.
But the Sailfish got to Albany State pitcher Aaron Ginn with two singles and two doubles that led to four runs in the fifth to tie the game at 7-7. Tre Turner came to the mound for the Golden Rams, but the Sailfish added four more runs to take the win.
The Rams did have two runners in the bottom of the ninth with singles by Nate Lloyd and Gage Herring, but they were left stranded.
The Golden Rams will be in action at Albany State West again on Tuesday when Thomas University comes to town. First pitch is planned for 5 p.m.
