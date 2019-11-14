ATHENS -- When parents have children playing college football at different places at the same time, it brings forth all kinds of logistical complications you probably hadn't considered before.
The Fromm family is experiencing that this week.
To date, Lee and Emerson Fromm have been best-known as parents to Georgia's star quarterback, Jake Fromm. But they also happen to be mom and dad to twins Dylan and Tyler Fromm.
Dylan plays quarterback at Mercer in Macon. Tyler plays tight end for Auburn, which happens to play Jake's Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS).
This is the younger brothers' first season of college football, so it helps that both are in the midst of what looks like redshirt years. Neither has played this season.
But then there are other problems only a mother could fully appreciate. For instance, there is ticket distribution. The Fromms will have access to four from the Auburn side and four from the Georgia side. Where does one sit, and who goes on what side?
Then, the most frightful concern struck Lee Fromm this week.
Traditionally, she always meets Jake during the Dawg Walk before games. There they share a brief hug and she always offers a "good luck" before Jake goes on his way.
"I'm scared to miss them because it has always brought us good luck," Lee Fromm said. "But I've never seen Tyler in the Tiger Walk. It's those things you just don't think about."
The Dawg Walk greetings may seem trivial to some. But as most know, Jake is very routine-oriented, if not superstitious.
Lee was reminded of that earlier this year when she and Emerson, Jake's father, were late arriving at the Georgia's Dawg Walk before the Vanderbilt game in Nashville.
"First thing Jake asks me after the game, 'What happened? Why weren't y'all there?' " Lee Fromm said with a laugh. "It's just one of those things that's kind of comfortable for him. He's looking for it; he wants us there. It's just what we do."
For his part, Jake Fromm is staying out of it.
"That'll be really fun for our family," Fromm said after the Missouri game. "Can't wait to see (Tyler) next weekend. It'll be fun for us and fun for our family and hopefully we'll have a big crowd there."
Another concern for Lee Fromm is what to wear to the game. For now at least, she was leaning toward decidedly neutral.
"I don't even know yet," she said with a sigh. "I think I'm going to go white and brown."