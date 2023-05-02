Russel-Tchewa.png

ATHENS, Ga. — Russel Tchewa, a 7-0, 280-pound center who was one of the top rebounders and most efficient interior scorers in the American Athletic Conference for South Florida last season, has signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2023-24 season, head coach Mike White announced on Tuesday.

Tchewa (pronounced chee-wuh) started 27 of 29 games played for the Bulls last season and was USF’s leading rebounder (8.6 rpg) and second-leading scorer (11.1 ppg). Tchewa ranked No. 2 in the AAC and No. 54 nationally rebounding, as well as No. 4 among conference leaders in field goal percentage (.606). He notched 19 double-figure scoring outputs, including a trio of 20-point performances, 11 double-digit rebounding tallies and six double-doubles.

