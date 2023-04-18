CLEMSON, S.C..------Georgia defeated Clemson 5-4 Tuesday in front of a crowd of 4,645 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to earn a split in the season series.

“I thought the bullpen won us that game, and it started with Collin Caldwell settling the game down for us,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Dalton Rhadans got some big outs, Chandler Marsh, that’s the best he’s looked this year, and Leighton Finley closed it out. Also, (outfielder) Josh Stinson is an energy giver. He expects to do good things. He’s getting an opportunity, and he’s a valuable member of the team.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags