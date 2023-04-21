ATHENS – Georgia left-hander Charlie Goldstein provided another gem, and the Bulldogs blasted four home run to beat fifth-ranked Arkansas 7-3 Friday and clinch another series over a top 10 opponent in front of a Foley Field crowd of 3,741.

Goldstein provided a career-high six shutout innings, allowing three hits with no walks and five stirkeouts to improve to 2-1. In his last three SEC starts (No. 10 Kentucky, at No. 2 Florida and versus No. 5 Arkansas), he has allowed just one earned run in 16.1 innings with 19 strikeouts with a pair of victories.

