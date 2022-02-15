Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Hanashiro
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
The Georgia Bulldogs football program made a big impact on Super Bowl Sunday.
Former UGA quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, including the game winner in the closing minutes, to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif.
The Rams also featured outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and running back Sony Michel, both former Bulldogs. The Los Angeles staff included assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown and offensive line assistant Nick Jones, both of whom played and coached for the Bulldogs.
Stafford went 26-for-40 passing for 283 yards and the three touchdowns to cap his first season with Los Angeles after 12 years with Detroit. He threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:29 remaining to cap a 19-play, 72-yard drive.
“I’m just so proud of this team,” Stafford said. “There are so many guys on the team who deserve this. Our players have given their heart and soul to this team. This game was the story of our season — up and down and tough — but we got it done.”
Stafford joined Fran Tarkenton as Bulldogs to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. Tarkenton fired one in Super Bowl XI for Minnesota against Oakland.
Floyd registered five tackles and a sack for the Rams, who tied the Super Bowl record with seven sacks. For Floyd, it was his first Super Bowl title after four seasons in Chicago and two with the Rams.
Michel had two carries for two yards for Los Angeles. Michel also earned a Super Bowl ring with New England as a rookie in 2018.
The Bengals also featured Bulldog representation, including Trey Hill, a reserve offensive lineman for the Bengals who played on field goals and extra points during the Super Bowl. Offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard and running back Elijah Holyfield, former Georgia players, spent the entire season on Cincinnati’s practice squad.
The Bulldogs extended to a national-best 21 straight years having a player (active, practice squad, or reserve) on a Super Bowl roster. That streak was tied by LSU.
