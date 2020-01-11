Georgia moved hard and fast to address its sudden quarterback concerns, landing Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest.
Newman's transfer, first reported Friday night by ESPN and confirmed by other media outlets, comes just two days after Georgia junior Jake Fromm announced his intentions to forego his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs have three other scholarship quarterbacks on campus in rising junior Stetson Bennett, redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis and early-enrollee freshman Carson Beck. They also have a well-respected walk-on in Nathan Priestley, a redshirt freshman who arrived from California last year and because Georgia's No. 3 quarterback.
But what they didn't have was experience. Newman brings that, not to mention size, speed and athletic ability. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, but is considered a dual-threat quarterback.
Pro Football Focus rates Newman as the No. 3 quarterback in the nation (behind No. 1 Trevor Lawrence and No. 2 Justin Fields) among returning players, and wrote this about him:
"The tight-window passing he has put on display has been next level and a large reason why he is highly sought after on the transfer market. Joe Burrow is far and away the highest-graded quarterback throwing to a tight window, but Newman is second -- and third isn't anywhere near him. He also limited his uncatchable pass rate to the fourth lowest. ...
"While some may say it's his rushing that can be his greatest weapon, it's clearly his arm. He's the second highest-graded on 20-plus yard throws and was worth the 12th most wins above average in college football, despite playing in fewer games than everyone else."
Former Georgia quarterback turned college-football analyst D.J. Shockley has seen Newman play.
"A tough, heady kid," said Shockley, who works for the SEC Network now but used to do games on the ACC Network. "He throws a really good deep ball. Athletic. Will be good in (the run-pass option) game and makes pretty good decisions. Really strong with the ball in his hands. A big-time competitor."
Last season, Newman completed 61 percent of 361 passes for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 13 games for Wake Forest, which went 8-5. He also had 574 yards on 180 rushing attempts (including sacks) and six scores.
Newman was a fourth-year junior this season, his first as the regular starter. He started six games in 2018, completing 59.8 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He had another four touchdowns and 247 yards rushing. He leaves Wake Forest with 4,785 yards total offense and 45 scores.
The Graham, N.C., resident has graduated from Wake Forest and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Newman appears to have enrolled at Georgia.
Searches by multiple UGA students, and verified by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, of the UGA online student directory Friday evening produced the name, "Jamie La'Jai Newman." A search of the online student directory at Wake Forest produced a student by the name of "Jamie La'Jai Montrel Newman" from Graham, N.C., which is the hometown of the Deacons quarterback.
No official announcement had come from Newman or UGA as of late Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.