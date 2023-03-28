ATHENS, Ga. – University of Georgia football players Nazir Stackhouse and Arian Smith spoke with the media on Tuesday evening after practice and offered the following comments about spring practices.
#78 Nazir Stackhouse | Sr. | DL
On the defensive line after losing Jalen Carter to the draft…
“It’s not too much different, but it is an eye-opener for us guys who are not used to the pass-rush or some of us guys who are more one-dimensional. Tray Scott is working hard with us to help us work both ways in stopping the run, pass-rushing and being destructive on the field. We all know Jalen Carter was really good at doing that.”
On Mykel Williams’ growth…
“I would say just him maturing. That transition from high school to college is a big transition. But for some guys it’s just a transition mentally. Mykel definitely showed a lot of talent when it comes to helping us out. Obviously, you saw a lot of that last season. He had around 2.5 sacks, and a big sack against Ohio State against a first-round offensive tackle. Him just showing us that shows us that in the future he’s going to be a great guy when it comes to playing defensive end. He can play “Jack.” Him transitioning from high school, you couldn’t really see the difference in how he played. He played really hard in high school, and he’s playing really hard now. This is just going to be exciting to watch his future with Georgia Football.”
On the strength of the defensive line…
“Stopping the run, number one. That’s Georgia Football. You can’t describe Georgia Football any better than that. Stopping the run, and then our secondary is doing their best at covering great receivers. We have great receivers on our team. And then the pass-rushing is something that we are working on now. I don’t doubt that we are going to get really good at it, and it’s going to be a big impact.”
#11 Arian Smith | Jr. | WR
On the impact of NIL…
“I feel like a lot of players enjoy NIL. But most of the time, we aren’t even focusing on it. We are focusing on football.”
On his touchdown in the Peach Bowl…
“It meant a lot. I’m sure everyone enjoyed it as much as I did.”
On his goals for spring practice…
“My mindset is just to get better at football as a whole, not just going deep but small stuff, too. Everything – the details, blocks, catching short routes, taking it for 50. Mostly everything all around as a receiver.”
