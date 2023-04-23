women'stennis.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth-ranked University of Georgia women’s tennis team defeated second-ranked Texas A&M 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Billingsley Tennis Center to claim the 2023 Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship. This marks the ninth SEC Tournament title in program history and the 20th overall SEC crown. Graduate Meg Kowalski and sophomore Guillermina Grant earned All-SEC Tournament team honors and Kowalski was tabbed the Most Valuable Player.

“I’m really, really happy, excited and proud of this team,” said Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace following the match. “We have put in a lot of work and they came together this weekend and played some absolutely incredible tennis. Our doubles against LSU was the best doubles we’ve played this season, only giving up three games total. Our semifinal match came right down to the end, (Anastasiia Lopata) coming back from down 5-1 in the third set to win it. We just battle like crazy all afternoon and into the night. To come back and play Texas A&M, who has had such a good year. We played probably our most complete doubles point today and for Guillermina (Grant) and Mell (Reasco) to get those quick points. It was very fitting that it came down to our fifth-year senior Meg who has been such a clutch performer for us in her five years. She fought like crazy and got it done for us. I’m really happy and really excited for this team and we are fired up now for the NCAA Tournament.”

