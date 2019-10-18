MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The Albany State University Women's Soccer team (3-6, 1-4 PBC) picked up their fourth straight loss falling 2-1 to Georgia College (4-5-2, 3-1-1 PBC) Wednesday night at Bobcat Field.
After neither team was able to score in the first half, Georgia College broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 58th minute. GC's Alyssa Bergamini streaked down the right side and sent a pass to Balzano in front of the net who finished with her right foot. The goal was her team-leading eighth of the season.
Bergamini slotted in a goal of her own just a few minutes later, doubling the Bobcat advantage with a solid strike in the 64th minute. Balzano sent a pass over two Golden Ram defenders to Begrmaini, who was initially stopped by the goalkeeper, but was able to collect herself and finish into an empty net with her left foot.
The Golden Rams fought back late, getting on the scoreboard in the 83rd minute when Alesha Kostrzewa sent a sliding kick past the dive of Kate Richardson in the goal. Thuto Ramififi was credited with the assist.
Richardson tallied four saves for the Bobcats in the win, while Alexas Vivas Castro made 10 in the loss.