Georgia is considering jumping into alcohol sales for the general public in time for the 2020 football season.
Athletic director Greg McGarity expects the sale of beer and wine at athletic events to be a topic at Georgia's spring athletic board meetings, scheduled for June 3-5.
"If we weren't interested in perhaps moving forward, we wouldn't even be going through this exercise," McGarity said. "Things are trending that way. We certainly don't want to be behind others but at the same time, we've heard of problems that our fans experienced in Nashville and Knoxville. What we don't want to do is just jump in without a lot of thought and with a good plan that doesn't affect our current concessions."
Tennessee and Vanderbilt are among SEC schools that sold alcohol in general seating areas last football season. Other SEC schools that took advantage after league presidents and chancellors lifted its ban last spring on alcohol sales to the general public include Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.
South Carolina and Florida joined in this basketball season.
"We're going through a lot of research right now from our peers," McGarity said. "We're doing some research in Sanford Stadium. We're going through that whole process so when we have our board meeting (in June) we'll have more information about that whole topic."
Georgia president Jere Morehead said last year the school would "carefully evaluate" the new SEC rules on alcohol but was concerned about underage drinking. McGarity said he will discuss alcohol sales in the future with Morehead and the athletic board.
Alcohol sales would give fans not in premium seating a chance to enjoy beer or wine like those who already can drink in those areas in Sanford Stadium and would boost revenue for the school.
LSU generated more than $2.259 million in net revenue from public alcohol sales at home football games, according to a tweet from senior associate athletic director Robert Munson.
Tennessee's beer and wine sales generated $1.46 million in revenue the last football season, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. Ejections and arrests actually dipped slightly, WBIR.com reported.
"If and when we roll it out, it will be an organized and fluid plan," McGarity said. "We're gathering the data as far as price points. We're gathering the data that we collected all fall."
Rolling out alcohol sales in Stegeman Coliseum for basketball games and Foley Field for baseball games would probably be determined after gauging how it goes in Sanford Stadium in the fall if the school goes forward with that.
"Our first discussion internally is to talk about the opportunity it could provide, the pros and cons it could afford all our fans," McGarity said.
Aramark, which operates Georgia's concessions, did a "walk-through" during the football season, McGarity said, for beer and alcohol sales. Media rights partner IMG also could be affected when it comes to intellectual property issues.
Georgia this season offered for the first time alcohol sales to 400 high end donors in a new Magill Society lounge area in Sanford Stadium's southeast corner 200 level as well as to another 900 fans in the SkyClub and Champions Club.
"We're reviewing accessibility and wait lines," McGarity said, "and making sure that whatever we do, if and when we do add it, that it's done the right way."
He said Georgia has worked hard to improve its current concession stands and complaints have lessened.
"We certainly don't want to take a step back and create problems that we've worked so hard to prevent," he said.
McGarity said he's heard from other SEC athletic directors who went ahead with general alcohol sales about some hardships experienced in placing kiosks in venues and adding security measures to older venues that newer pro stadiums could accommodate easier.
"There are a lot of hurdles to go through," McGarity said. "Nobody in our state does it right now. Georgia Tech may start it next year. No school has done it in the state yet. We've got to cross those bridges with Board of Regents approval and awareness and things like that."
