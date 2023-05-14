charlotteugarun.JPG

Deerfield-Windsor graduate Charlotte Augenstein won the 800-meter run for Georgia’s Lady Bulldogs Saturday at Spec Towns + Torrin Lawrence Invite held in Athens at the University of Georgia. Augenstein completed the race with a time of 2:09:63, one second ahead of Kayla Rose of Georgia Tech.

BATON ROUGE --- The Georgia track and field teams earned a third individual title of the meet and piled up 10 top-three finishes, including six bronze medals, to conclude the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium Saturday.

True freshman Will Sumner matched the nation’s top time and blasted a 13-year-old school record to win the 800 meters title with a 1:46.20. The Canton, Ga., native completed the SEC indoor-outdoor 800m sweep by sprinting past Texas A&M sophomore Sam Whitmarsh in the final 50m to win.

