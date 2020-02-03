STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team built an early lead, but faced a furious Mississippi State comeback in a 67-53 loss Thursday evening at Humphrey Coliseum.
Georgia could not overcome 25 turnovers compared to just nine MSU miscues. Georgia was also without the services of starting point guard Gabby Connally, who left the game in the second quarter due to injury.
Junior guard Que Morrison finished one point of her career high with 18 points to lead her team.
“It obviously hurt us to lose Gabby that early in the game, but we have to play better,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Our team played extremely hard tonight and our effort was outstanding. Now we just have to learn to take that same effort into our next game.”
A Morrison 3-pointer gave Georgia an early 9-3 lead as the Lady Bulldogs hit five of their first eight shots. Morrison finished the first frame with a game-high seven points to give Georgia a 15-11 advantage after one.
Mississippi State went on a 15-0 run to begin the second quarter and took control of the game. Georgia’s All-SEC guard Connally went to the locker room due to a injury and the Bulldogs from Starkville continued the offensive onslaught.
State’s run was quieted momentarily by a pair of Maya Caldwell 3-pointers, but Georgia could not overcome a 14-1 discrepancy in turnovers and trailed 34-25 at the half.
The Lady Bulldogs could not recover in the second half and lost by the 67-53 final.
Georgia returns home to host Missouri this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
