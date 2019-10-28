You might have to disagree with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart about one thing. Smart said Monday that all of the games were rivalries and to put one as more important than the others devalues them. But this is Georgia-Florida week. For many Georgia fans THIS is the biggest game of the year. And this year is even bigger because both teams are currently ranked in the top ten nationally, with the winner of the game likely to be in Atlanta for the SEC championship.
“Well, I hate to say it, but they’re all rivalry games,” the coach said. “When you make one more important than the other, it devalues the others. I mean this is a tremendous rivalry in all of college football. The fact that it's in a neutral site, in Jacksonville, which is closer to South Georgia. It's important to all Georgia fans. It's important to all Florida fans. It's one of the biggest rivalries in college football. So for me it's special because of where it's located, where the game is played and usually what the outcome determines,” said Smart.
The game is set for 3:30 in Jacksonville at TIAA Field. If you are not making the trip to Jacksonville the game will be on CBS.
The game features the sixth-ranked Gators of Florida (7-1) against the eighth-ranked Bulldogs from Georgia (7-1). The Bulldogs have won the last two meetings and hold a 51-43 edge in the series. The game between the two has been played every year since 1926 except during War World II in 1943. Each of the games have been played in Jacksonville since 1933 except two. There are strong efforts still going on to move the game to a home and home contract like other big games, but the two universities announced last week the games would remain in Jacksonville for the next few years. Smart is ok with that but would prefer the Gators in Athens every other year.
“Yeah, first, the misnomer there is that I don't want the game in Jacksonville,” said Smart after a reporter asked him why he wanted to game moved out of Jacksonville. “That's not a case for me. I loved playing there. It's one of my best memories ever as a player being able to do that,” he said. “I think the landscape of college football is such now that your home and homes are so valuable as you go out and try to find other teams to play. When you play these other teams that we're playing out in the future, you got a home and home, so you got one less home game. The team that's used a bye to come play you, you're going to have one less home game, so now, with us every other year it may be two less. So it makes it tougher in that perspective. But I also think the financial significance of this game and also the historical significance of this game weighed in the factors, and administration felt like that was the best thing to do, and I'm 100 percent on board with it. I'm a team player, and I always said, once the decision is made, it's made. It's a two-year commitment. We'll continue to see where it's going in college football. I think as you look across the board, you see more and more kids committing on these official visit weekends when they go to a home game, and they're really important weekends. We just have one less shot at those. That's the toughest thing.”