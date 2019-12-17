ATHENS -- Georgia plucked a player right out of LSU's backyard.
Major Burns, a 4-star defensive back from Baton Rouge, La., announced via his Twitter feed on Tuesday that he was "committed to the G," meaning Georgia, of course.
The 6-foot-2, 176-pound safety was scheduled to make his announcement during a ceremony at Madison Prep Academy at 10:30 Wednesday morning. The early signing period for college football opens Wednesday.
Burns' tweet was short and sweet, as they tend to be:
Burns becomes the 16th commitment for Georgia's 2020 recruiting class. He chose the Bulldogs over Texas A&M mainly. Florida, Oklahoma and Arizona were also in hot pursuit.
The prospect has family ties in Atlanta. He was committed to LSU until Dec. 10, when he de-committed via a somewhat cryptic tweet.
Burns is rated a 4-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com's composite. That recruiting service considers him the 11th-ranked safety in the country and the fifth-ranked prospect in the state of Louisiana.