After Wednesday’s meeting with its Sports Medicine Advisory Council, the Georgia High School Association implemented a number of changes Thursday to football, cheerleading and one-act play.
Executive director Robin Hines decided to eliminate preseason football scrimmages while still allowing teams to practice in a controlled environment under previous guidelines. Most high school football programs had scheduled two scrimmages with other teams between Aug. 14-28.
The football season start date will not change — games will begin Sept. 4 as adopted by the GHSA Board of Trustees on July 20.
Changes were made to cheerleading because of densely populated indoor arenas that don’t allow for social distancing. The tentative date to start cheer competitions is Nov. 21 and the tentative state cheer finals are set for Feb. 26-27. Cheerleading teams can continue to practice under previous guidance.
The GHSA opted to move the one-act play season to the spring semester due to the risk of indoor venues and aerosol spray from projection and singers.
