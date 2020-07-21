The Georgia High School Association voted unanimously Monday to move back the start of high school football season to Sept. 4, but to keep all 10 regular season games as well as five weeks of playoffs.
Regular season games were the only things moved back. Practice is still slated to start July 27 and practice in pads can begin Aug. 1. Football games were to begin Aug. 21 before Monday's decision. The new time table would put state championship games on the week of Christmas.
The GHSA said all other sports will start on time. Softball games can begin Aug. 6, while cross country and volleyball competitions can begin Aug. 10.
The GHSA's Board of Trustees decided the football issue Monday, initially voting 8-4 against maintaining the schedule with Aug. 21 as the start of games. A second vote to push the football calendar back two weeks followed and it was approved unanimously.
