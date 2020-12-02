The Georgia High School Association held its coin toss Wednesday to determine which football teams will host the quarterfinal round if the two teams involved are equal seeds.
The flip determined the top team in the GHSA bracket is the host for the quarterfinal round in cases of equal seeding. In all other cases, the higher-seeded team hosts the game.
Another coin flip will be held next week to determine the home team for semifinal matchups if the teams are equal seeds.
The result wasn’t ideal for Lee County, which lost control of its home status for the quarterfinal round. If Lee wins Friday, it could face an Elite Eight road trip to fellow top seed River Ridge — unless Rome defeats River Ridge this week.
In Class A, Mitchell County sits in the top of its bracket and now has a chance to host its quarterfinal game if Warren County beats Macon County. Pelham was on the wrong side of the coin toss, meaning its quarterfinal game would be at Hancock Central or at home against Lincoln County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.