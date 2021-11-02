New enrollment numbers for area high schools are out and show that Westover and Lee County will remain in Class AAAA and AAAAAA, respectively, but Albany’s Monroe High School and Dougherty High School will be dropping to the AAA classification.
The Georgia High School Association's new 3.0 multiplier didn’t affect the Albany area significantly but it did for some region opponents. The multiplier takes the number of out of district students and multiplies times three and then adds that number to the in-district population to determine where the school stands in classification terms.
The data showed that 1,351 students, including 51 out of district, students attend Westover High School — the eighth largest student population in Class AAAA. There will be a new region alignment but Bainbridge and Cairo could still be in the same region as Westover. While Monroe and Dougherty will be dropping to AAA, current region opponent Thomas County Central will boost up to AAAAAA, according to the GHSA. Thomas County Central reported 355 out of district students and that moved the Yellow Jackets out of AAAA into AAAAAA.That means the region could be huge with teams down on the state line like Cairo and Bainbridge in the same region with schools such as Hardaway and Shaw in Columbus.
Numbers show that 1,946 students attend Lee County High School with no out of district students. The Trojans will stay in Class AAAAAA but will have new region opponents. Thomas County Central will move to AAAAAA, as will Tift County — dropping from AAAAAAA to AAAAAA. Valdosta will move out of AAAAAA and into AAAAAAA. Northside-Warner Robins and Houston County will remain in AAAAAA and another Warner Robins school, Veterans High School. will also move into the AAAAAA classification.
Dougherty High School reported 1,121 students and Monroe reported 1,117 students. Depending on how the GHSA draws up the regions, Dougherty and Monroe could end up with Columbus schools such as Carver, Columbus and Kendrick. The 3.0 multiplier also boosts Thomasville into Class AAA so the Bulldogs could also end in the region with Dougherty and Monroe. Crisp County and Americus-Sumter will also be likely region competitors.
None of the A or AA schools in the area were affected by the multiplier.
The GHSA said nothing is final until after the appeal process takes place. Schools have until Nov. 10 to appeal the new classifications.
