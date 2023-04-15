ATHENS, Ga. – The fourth-ranked Georgia men’s tennis team secured an unblemished record in Southeastern Conference play, defeating No. 25 Ole Miss, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex before 2,080 spectators on Senior Day.

The win marks the 16th time the Bulldogs (18-5, 12-0 SEC) have earned a perfect SEC record, and the first since 2016. Georgia won the match with the doubles point and six straight set wins in singles to finish the regular season undefeated on its home court.

