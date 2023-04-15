ATHENS, Ga. – The fourth-ranked Georgia men’s tennis team secured an unblemished record in Southeastern Conference play, defeating No. 25 Ole Miss, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex before 2,080 spectators on Senior Day.
The win marks the 16th time the Bulldogs (18-5, 12-0 SEC) have earned a perfect SEC record, and the first since 2016. Georgia won the match with the doubles point and six straight set wins in singles to finish the regular season undefeated on its home court.
“The process to get here has been a long one,” head coach Manny Diaz said. “This team went out there this season and had difficult matches, but they kept improving by working hard, and now they can bring the SEC Championship back home to Athens.”
At No. 1 doubles, Georgia’s fifth-ranked pair of Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde swiftly defeated Ole Miss’ (16-8, 6-6 SEC) John Hallquist Lithen and Simon Junk, 6-1. On court two, Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca struggled to close the gap and ultimately fell to Ole Miss’ Lukas Englehardt and Isac Stromberg by a 6-4 margin.
The doubles point came down to a breaker on court three, where senior tandem Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston battled the Rebels’ duo of Nikola Slavic and Noah Schlagenhauf. The two sides held serve and eventually needed a tie-breaker, which was won by Croyder and Johnston, defeating Slavic and Schlagenhauf by a 7-6(5) score to secure the doubles point for the Bulldogs.
In singles, No. 4 Quinn continued to build on his momentum from doubles and put Georgia ahead 2-0, defeating Hallquist Lithen, 6-1, 6-3, at the top position. Quinn finished SEC play with an impressive 10-1 record.
The match on court four concluded next with No. 105 Croyder giving the Bulldogs match point with a 6-3, 6-4 win over the Rebels’ Engelhardt. The Marietta native is the team’s leader in wins this season with 25.
No. 19 Henning’s 6-2, 6-2 decision over No. 65 Slavic clinched the win for Georgia. With the result, Henning recorded his 100th career singles match victory and 10th in a row. The Bloemfontein, South Africa native went undefeated in conference play this season.
“It’s a great feeling that I could get the win for the team on this very meaningful day,” Henning said. “My family was here, so just getting to spend these moments with them and the rest of the team today was very special.”
Bryde and Miguel Perez Peña were also able to secure wins on courts three and five, respectively. Perez Peña defeated Noah Schlagenhauf 6-1, 6-2 and Bryde held off Simon Junk, 6-1, 6-3.
To conclude Senior Day, Giusca took down Ole Miss’ Isac Stromberg 6-4, 6-3 at No. 6. The win marks Giusca’s 150th combined career triumph across singles and doubles.
The Bulldogs have secured the top seed in the SEC Tournament and won their 32nd regular season championship. The team will play the winner of the No. 8 seed and No. 9 seed matchup in quarterfinals at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, Ala. on Friday, April 21.
