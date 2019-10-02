With one sudden move, the state of California called check and mate on the NCAA and effectively forced the rest of the country to figure out a way to remain competitive in the world of college athletics.
The Fair Pay to Play bill passed on Monday in a state with nearly 40 million people, by far the largest in the country, and if it holds it will allow student athletes to earn money off of their name, likeness, shoe deals, jersey sales and other means starting in 2023.
It's not a salary, but a way for student athletes to earn a few more bucks than the $2,000 to $4,000 stipend given to an athlete on a yearly basis.
Will it affect the University of Georgia? You bet it will.
Is that a bad thing? Not at all.
We're in a state where the head football coach is the highest paid public employee, raking in nearly $7 million a year while using players who risk their futures to play for him.
A coach who can also make even more money off of truck ads, commercials for large banks and other ways of using his likeness just because he's the most recognizable man at the University of Georgia and largely throughout the entire state.
I'm not here to say he's wrong for doing it, we'd all make an extra buck or two here and there if we could for being one of the most famous faces in the state.
But it's time for a player who makes that face so popular to get a chance to come out of the shadows and earn a buck or two for their face as well.
Smart declined to make much of a comment on it all when asked about it after Georgia's Tuesday practice.
"Yeah, I'd just refer to the SEC on that," Smart said when asked how it could impact college athletics. "Our commissioner does a great job leading us in the right direction and I know our president's done a great job being on the committee of name, image and likeness. He does a great job. They'll be looking at all the different angles of it and see how it impacts college football."
It baffled me several years back while perusing the UGA bookstore to notice players' used football jerseys for sale and knew that the player with their number on the back, grass stains across their front and maybe a blood stain or two around the neck weren't getting any slice of the money from their uniform, which I believe was priced at $300.
It seemed dirty on the surface. The premise, not the jersey.
I've been astounded before when former Bulldog receiver A.J. Green was suspended four games for selling a jersey that was rightfully his or when Todd Gurley was punished for making money off of his autograph.