ATHENS -- Count quarterback Jake Fromm among the Georgia players who appear considerably slimmed down since last season. That's no accident, according to the Bulldogs' third-year starting quarterback.
Fromm said among the things at the top of his priority list for making improvement in 2019 is "how can I move better."
"I was talking to one of our coaches about that," Fromm said Friday. "There's some details in the play-action run game and in the run game for me (to improve on). In the pass game, what can I do in and around the pocket, how can I better with quicker-twitch and be able to make throws whether it's off-balance, on the run or, in the pocket."
Nobody confuses Fromm for the many run-oriented quarterbacks operating run-pass option offenses out of the spread formation these days. But the Bulldogs would like to see him demonstrate more mobility in the pocket and pose more of a threat to keep the ball on zone-read plays.
Last season, Fromm finished with minus-27 yards rushing on 41 rushes. But that includes 16 sacks for minus-94 yards. The Bulldogs allowed 20 sacks overall, the other four being charged to former backup Justin Fields.
That means Fromm's per-carry average running the football was 2.68 yards per play.
Pocket mobility was an emphasis for Fromm when worked with trainer David Morris at QB Country in Mobile, Ala., during spring break, as he does annually. Along with the usual footwork and agility drills, he also added yoga into his offseason workout regimen this summer.
But it's not all about conditioning and "twitch." It still comes down to knowing the offense and defensive recognition, which are Fromm strong suits.
"Handing the ball off, what am I doing with my off hand, how get I get my head around quicker to see the defense when I have my back to the defense. There's so many little things in football people don't think about."
Fromm said he spent some time this summer comparing video of his quarterback play with that of Tom Brady and Drew Brees, two of the NFL's best quarterbacks.
"I'm watching myself and I'm like, 'I just don't like that. ... Man, they don't do that; why am I doing that?'" he said with a grimace. "So, you know, I'm just trying to be a master of my craft."
It's not like Fromm has been a liability for the Bulldogs. Heading into his third season as a starter, he ranks fourth in the nation among active career leaders in passing efficiency (163.8). He's on pace the become UGA's all-time leader in career completion percentage (currently 64.8), has thrown for 5,364 yards and 54 touchdowns, has accounted for three other scores and has logged a 24-5 record under center for Georgia.
"Glad we got him," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Friday. "I mean, Jake's a good football player. He's smart and does a lot of good things from a leadership standpoint. He has tremendous energy in meetings and his enthusiasm rubs off on people, his confidence does. It's comforting to know you've got a guy that has that much experience and that's a luxury because you don't always get that in this league."