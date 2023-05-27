ethanquinn.jpg

Georgia men’s tennis redshirt-freshman Ethan Quinn just won the 2023 NCAA Singles National Championship, defeating Michigan’s Ondrej Styler, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-2, on Saturday.

Quinn joins the elite company of back-to-back winners Mikael Pernfors (1984 and 1985) and Matias Boeker (2001 and 2002) as the only three players in Georgia history to capture the singles crown.

