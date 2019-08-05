Trieste, Italy – The University of Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated the University of Ottawa (Canada) 76-51 on Sunday to put the finishing touches on a 3-0 record in Italy.
Junior center Jenna Staiti led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points. She was aided by 11 points a piece from Maya Caldwell and Shaniya Jones.
Following a sluggish first quarter, Georgia used a 64-percent shooting effort in the second frame to lead 48-25 at the break. The Lady Bulldogs tried numerous lineup combinations in the second half and built their largest lead of 29 points to begin the fourth quarter.
Georgia scored 23 points off 21 Ottawa turnovers and outworked the Gee-Gees in the paint for a 34-16 advantage. The Lady Bulldogs shot 43 percent from the field for the contest and used five 3-pointers, including a trio from sophomore guard Caitlin Hose, en route to the win.
Georgia is in the midst of an 11-day foreign tour to Italy. The Lady Bulldogs will leave Trieste early Monday morning and will finish the trip in Venice before returning home on Wednesday.